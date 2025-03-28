Akbar urges govt to pass resolution against Wakf Bill

Hyderabad: Echoing the demand from Muslim groups, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi urged the state government to adopt a resolution in the Assembly duly rejecting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which the Centre wants to enact.

Taking part in the debate on the appropriation of bills in the Legislative Assembly, he urged the state government to bring Wakf lands under the prohibited list in the Bhu Bharathi revenue portal. He also said that state governments could raise the quantum of reservations over and above the 50 per cent cap, and there was no need for an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister to implement 42 per cent reservations for BCs. He said that certain leaders in the BJP were instigating the BCs, saying Muslims were taking away their reservations, which he termed as false propaganda. He pointed out that Muslims have been included in the OBC list even in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Akbar urged the state government to allocate funds for the developmental works for the Charminar pedestrian project, the construction of the new building for Osmania General Hospital, the development of Mir Alam Tank, Mir Alam Mandi, and Murgi Chowk. Also reminding that pre-matric scholarships for Muslim minorities, which were discontinued after the formation of Telangana in 2014, Owaisi requested the Congress government to re-implement the same.