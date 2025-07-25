Live
Alampur MLA Inaugurates Telangana State Junior Inter-District Basketball Championship
Gadwal: The Telangana State Junior Inter-District Basketball Championship Tournament was inaugurated today with grandeur at the Sri Professor Jayashankar Educational Sports Grounds, under the aegis of the Telangana Basketball Association.
The tournament was formally inaugurated by Alampur MLA Vijayudu, who warmly welcomed young basketball athletes from various districts across Telangana. During his address, the MLA stated that “Victory and defeat are natural in sports, but every player should aim to move forward with determination.” He encouraged the youth to stay focused on the spirit of sportsmanship and strive toward victory with confidence.
After the opening ceremony, the local temple committee honored the MLA with a ceremonial shawl, appreciating his support for youth and sports development in the region.
Dignitaries and Key Participants at the Event:
Pulakurthi Gowtham Reddy, Public Representative
Ramachander Reddy, Public Representative
R. Sridhar Reddy, President, Telangana Basketball Association
Maqsood Bin Ahmad Zakir, Chairman, Telangana Basketball Association
A. Vruddheshwar Reddy, General Secretary, Telangana Basketball Association
Gogula Prakash Reddy, Gogula Constructions, Hyderabad
Sankapuram Ramudu, Former Single Window President, Aiza
S.G. Mallikarjun, from Appa Foundation, in memory of Gandla Nagappa
Dr. Ashok, Sunrise Hospital, Aiza
Dr. Dayasagari Venkatesh, YSS Children’s Hospital
R. Yugandhar Reddy, Srirama Fertilizers & Pesticides, Aiza
Padmakar, Sai Maheshwari Fertilizers & Pesticides, Aiza
Mala Narasimhulu, Former Vice Chairman, Aiza Municipality
The event saw enthusiastic participation from players, dignitaries, public representatives, and local supporters of sports.
Encouragement to Young Athletes:
MLA Sri Vijayudu emphasized the importance of sports in youth development, expressing pride in hosting such a prestigious event in the Alampur constituency. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to promoting sports infrastructure and providing platforms for rural talent to shine.
The event created a festive atmosphere in Uttanur and marked a significant moment in the district’s sporting calendar, strengthening Telangana’s grassroots sports movement.