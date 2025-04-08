  • Menu
Aleti distributes fine rice to poor

Aleti distributes fine rice to poor
Nirmal: MLA Aleti Maheswer Reddy distributed fine rice to poor families at Chityal, Dilawarpur and Sarangapur in Nirmal constituency on Monday.

Nirmal: MLA Aleti Maheswer Reddy distributed fine rice to poor families at Chityal, Dilawarpur and Sarangapur in Nirmal constituency on Monday.

He mentioned that the Central government is distributing rice for free to the poor.

He also stated that the central government has been supporting the free rice distribution initiative across the country for the past five years, starting from the COVID-19 period.

sidekick