Amit Shah likely to attend Huzurabad meet on September 17

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend a public meeting in the bypoll bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency on the Telangana Liberation Day (September 17). Sources said the State BJP is planning to conduct the Liberation Day celebrations on a big scale by inviting Shah.

The constituency is witnessing hectic political activity, with the ruling TRS already deploying a group of ministers and leaders for campaigning.

The BJP candidate, Eatala Rajendar, launched a 'padayatra' and took a break after he underwent a minor surgery. Leaders said with Shah's visit the party will intensify the campaign and activists will get a morale boost.

Depending on the bypoll schedule, which is likely to be announced by the Election Commission in September first week, the BJP leaders said that a mammoth public meeting will be conducted with the Union minister as the chief guest.