Applications invited for TG DEECET

Hyderabad: The School Education Department, Telangana on Sunday released the application for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and Diploma in Pre-School Education, through TG DEECET-2025.

According to the Telangana Education Department, online applications for TG DEECET 2025 will be accepted from March 24 to May 15, with an option to edit submissions from May 17 to 18. Hall tickets will be issued on May 20 and exams will be conducted on May 25. The exam is through the computer-based test (online mode) for admission into the two-year course in government / private un-aided elementary teacher education institutions (including minority and non- minority) in Telangana for the batch 2024-26. For more details, the candidates are requested to visit https://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in and also can contact on the helpline number-8317567404, said a senior officer, Education Department.