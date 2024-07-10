Live
- PM Excellence Colleges’ to be opened in 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh
- DDCA releases tender invitations for inaugural season of Delhi Premier League
- Gurugram: GMDA approves Rs 2,887 crore budget for development works
- Hardik Pandya might lead India in T20s, KL Rahul might captain ODI team in Rohit Sharma’s absence
- Unionised workers at Samsung declare 'indefinite' strike over pay raise
- Rahul Dravid declines hike in prize money to stay on-par with other coaching staff
- India flags need to resolve abandonment of seafarers issue at IMO meet
- BJP accuses Delhi govt of 'surreptitiously' increasing power tariff
- Health Minister Nadda reviews dengue situation, preparedness
- Trump challenges Biden to another debate and golf match
Ashadam celebrations held
Underthe auspices of Jagitial Padmanayaka Welfare Council, a gorintaku ceremony was held at Padmanayaka Kalyana Mandapam on the occasion of Ashada month here on Tuesday.
Around 100 women participated and celebrated the occasion.
