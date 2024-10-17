Assistance provided to underprivileged students

Srirampur: Under the direction of Srirampur Area General Manager B Sanjeeva Reddy, and led by the Head of the Personnel Department, Aravind Rao, officials from the Personnel Department extended their support to underprivileged students studying at Singareni High School. They distributed books, exam pads, geometry boxes, pens, and pencils, valued at Rs 10,000.

On this occasion, the General Manager appreciated the personnel department officials for their admirable service and emphasized the need for more such welfare activities in the future. He encouraged employees from other departments in the Srirampur area to follow their example and contribute to supporting the underprivileged.

Additionally, Recognition Union Branch Secretary Baji Saida immediately responded by donating Rs 5,000 to further aid the students.

The event was attended by SO to GM Satyanaarayana, DGM Personnel Aravind Rao, officials from the Personnel Department such as Rajeswar, Rajeshwara Rao, Rajesh, Devender Reddy, and P. Kantha Rao, as well as the principal of Singareni High School, Santosh, and teachers Radhakrishna Murthy and PET Hemalatha.