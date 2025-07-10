Azmet Jah Pledges to Patronize Students, Announces Merit Scholarships at Mukarram Jah School

Hyderabad: Reinforcing his commitment to education and the vision of his late father, Walashan Nawab Azmet Jah Bahadur, the ninth titular Nizam of Hyderabad, pledged continued patronage and support to students of Mukarram Jah School, Purani Haveli, during the school’s graduation day celebrations on Thursday.

In his maiden address at the institution founded by his father, Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the eighth titular Nizam, Nawab Azmet Jah was accorded a Guard of Honour. Speaking from the Asaf Jah Hall of the newly restored heritage wing of the historic Purani Haveli, he lauded the graduating students for their achievements and announced the launch of merit-based scholarships for deserving students starting from the next academic year.

“Explore careers that align with your dreams. Your future is full of promise,” the Nizam said, encouraging students to pursue their passions with courage and conviction.

The Nizam visited the school along with trustees of the Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning (MJTEL), following the annual Sacred Relics Trust meeting held earlier in the day.

Addressing students, parents, and members of the media at Musarath Mahal, MJTEL trustee Faiz Khan emphasized the need for quality education and individual choice. “There’s no substitute for good education. It’s no longer just about engineering or medicine - do what you love and pursue your passion,” he urged, also appealing to parents to support their children’s choices rather than imposing their own.

Speakers recalled Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur’s strong commitment to the cause of education. He had generously donated large sections of the Purani Haveli complex - including eight Mahals and Masarath Mahal Palace - from his personal estate to serve the educational needs of Hyderabad’s people.

MJTEL trustee Faiz Bin Jung congratulated the graduating class and applauded their achievements. MJTEL trustee Mr. Khaleel Ahmed and Secretary Col S. Andiappan (Retd.) were also present on this occasion.

Principal Rekha Wadhee presented the school’s annual report, praised the students, and urged them to move forward into the world with kindness, hope, and intelligence.

The ceremony concluded with Nawab Azmet Jah interacting with students and faculty and joyously celebrating with students as they flung their caps into the air.