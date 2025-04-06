Babu Jagjivan Ram’s life is an inspiration: MLA Thudi

Wanaparthy: The 118th birth anniversary of freedom fighter, social reformer, and former Deputy Prime Minister, Babu Jagjivan Ram, was commemorated at the District Collectorate meeting hall on Saturday. The event was organised by the District Scheduled Castes Development Department.

Wanaparthi MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, who attended as the chief guest, along with District Collector Adarsh Surabhi and SP Giridhar Raoula, paid floral tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram’s portrait. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA described Ram’s life as a source of inspiration and urged the youth to follow his ideals.

He also revealed that the Ambedkar Town Hall would soon be inaugurated in the district and that efforts are underway to construct buildings named after Babu Jagjivan Ram and Dr BR Ambedkar.

Several leaders demanded that Babu Jagjivan Ram be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna. Cultural performances and songs by artistes from the Cultural Department added vibrance to the event.