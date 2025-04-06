Babu Jagjivan Ram’s services remembered

Mahabubnagar: On the occasion of the 118th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister and eminent Dalit leader Babu Jagjivan Ram, the TGO Association, Mahabubnagar branch, organized a commemorative event with great respect and devotion. TGO Mahabubnagar District President S Vijay Kumar paid floral tributes at the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram located at Telangana Chowrasta. Speaking at the event, he said, “The contributions of Babu Jagjivan Ram to society are invaluable.

It is our responsibility to pass on his ideals and legacy to the younger generation.”

The event was attended by District Secretary Varaprasad, Vice President Tanaji, Srinu Goud, Organizing Secretary Gangadhar, Medical and Health Department Forum District President Ramnayak, CPS Association Secretary Chandrakant, and others.