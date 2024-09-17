Balapur Ganesh has reached its final stage

Hyderabad: Balapur Ganesh immersion program has reached its final stage. Lord Ganesh has received his last pooja in the early morning.

Balapur Ganesha procession is going to start soon.In the wake of the Balapur immersion, the police have made heavy arrangements for the Balapur Ganesha procession.

Also, this time six devotees will participate in the Balapur laddu auction process.Already six devotees have deposited 27 lakh rupees which was bid in last year's auction.