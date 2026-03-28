Bandi releases RSS song videos

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday released videos of two Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) songs he rendered, titled “Galamethi Paadali” and “Matrumurthi Padhala Mundara”, in Karimnagar.

The initiative comes in the backdrop of the RSS completing 100 years since its formation. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay said the objective behind the effort was to take RSS songs and its ideological message to a wider audience.

Associated with the RSS since childhood, Sanjay has been known to sing patriotic songs at internal meetings and public gatherings. Encouraged by close associates to popularise the organisation’s ideology among the masses during its centenary year, he recorded and released the songs.