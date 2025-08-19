Bandi Sanjay reviews CIS’ plan to rein in cybercrimes

Hyderabad/New Delhi: In a significant development in India’s ongoing battle against cybercrime, Union Home Ministry officials have revealed that a staggering Rs 5,489 crore has been recovered from cyber fraudsters. The figure was disclosed during a detailed review of the Cyber and Information Security Division (CIS) by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, held at his office in the national capital on Monday.

The minister’s primary focus was on implementing victim-centric reforms. He emphasised the urgent need to simplify procedural rules to ensure that the recovered funds are returned swiftly to the victims of cyber fraud. To this end, he directed officials to prioritise these reforms and to deploy cyber commandos in high-priority cases to accelerate investigations and recovery.

The review highlighted the crucial role of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which acts as a central hub for cooperation between the Centre and the states in combating online threats.

Officials briefed the minister on extensive measures that have led to the blocking of over 1.2 million fraudulent SIMs and mobile handsets, and the freezing of 1.33 million ‘mule’ bank accounts used to launder money. These efforts have also resulted in the interception of fraudulent transactions worth Rs 4,631 crore before the money could be siphoned off.

The I4C ecosystem, as outlined by officials, comprises several key platforms and services, including the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), the 1930 Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Monitoring System (CFCFRMS), and the Cyber Multi-Agency Centre (CyMAC). Training programmes have also been scaled up for police personnel, lawyers, and judges to enhance their capabilities.

Minister Bandi Sanjay commended the Home Ministry’s cyber defence efforts during high-profile national events such as the G-20 Summit and the launch of the Shri Ram Mandir, praising the Integrated Command and Control Centres that played a key role in thwarting cyberattacks. He stressed the need to enhance investigative capacity for Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and called for a robust system for victim assistance, especially in cases targeting women and children.

To further strengthen public engagement, the minister directed officials to launch awareness programmes in regional languages and to encourage citizens to report cybercrimes via the 1930 helpline and the cybercrime.gov.in portal. He also suggested that all states and union territories adopt an ‘e-zero FIR’ system, similar to the Delhi Police model, for faster registration of cybercrime complaints. This review marks a pivotal moment in India’s evolving cybersecurity strategy, with a clear focus on victim support, proactive enforcement, and public awareness.