BCs make up for more than half of TG population

Hyderabad: Backward Classes, excluding Muslim minorities, constitute 46.25% of Telangana's total population of 3.70 crore, making them the largest demographic group in the state, according to a recently conducted caste survey in the state.

The survey results indicate that the Scheduled Castes (SCs) account for 17.43% of the population, Scheduled Tribes (STs) make up 10.45%, Backward Classes among Muslims represent 10.08%, and Other Castes (OCs) comprise 13.31%. Additionally, OCs among the Muslims constitute 2.48% of the population.

The survey, conducted by the State Planning Department, was submitted to the Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday.

The report is set to be presented to the Cabinet on February 4 and will subsequently be placed before a special session of the Legislative Assembly for debate.

In absolute numbers, the population of SCs stands at 61,84,319, while STs total 37,05,929. The BC population, excluding Muslim minorities, is 1,64,09,179, whereas BCs among Muslim minorities account for 35,76,588. The OC Muslim population is recorded at 8,80,424. According to the report, the total Muslim population in the state is 12.56%.

The state has a total of 1,15,78,457 households, of which 1,12,15,134 were covered in the survey. Telangana provides reservations to the backward Muslims under the Backward Classes category.

Terming the report as historical, the minister stated that the survey covered 3,54,77,554 individuals, representing 96.9% of the state’s population. He acknowledged that 3.1% (approximately 16 lakh people) were not included as they were either unavailable or unwilling to participate.

“This survey and its report mark a landmark achievement for the Telangana government and will be recorded in the annals of the country’s social history,” the minister said. He emphasized that the survey would facilitate data-driven policymaking to improve welfare programs and enhance opportunities in social, economic, educational, and political spheres, particularly for marginalized communities.

The Congress government undertook this comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political, and caste survey as part of its election promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The survey was conducted over 50 days, starting on November 6, 2024.

TOTAL POPULATION: 3.70 CR

BCs (Minus Muslims): 46.25%

BCs – Muslims: 10.08%

Scheduled Castes: 17.43%

Scheduled Tribes: 10.45%

Other Castes (OCs): 13.31%

OCs - Muslims: 2.48%