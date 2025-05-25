BCTA Demands Promotions, Transfers, and Infrastructure Support in Government Schools Before New Academic Year

Gadwal:

Dr. M.N. Vijay Kumar, State Vice President of the Bahujan Class Teachers’ Association (BCTA), urged the government to promote nearly 800 pending Language Pandit posts in Telugu and Hindi through promotions before the beginning of the new academic year. Addressing a press meet, Dr. Vijay Kumar demanded the filling of all upgraded Language Pandit posts that have remained vacant across the state.

He emphasized the need to reinstate the previously issued monthly promotion orders and called on the government to complete all teacher transfers and promotions across various categories before the commencement of the new school year.

Dr. Vijay Kumar also highlighted the lack of basic support staff in schools and requested the immediate release of funds for record assistants, watchmen, scavengers, and cooking agency contracts. Stressing the importance of improving infrastructure, especially in rural schools, he urged the government to focus on strengthening public educational institutions.

He demanded the immediate release of long-pending Dearness Allowances (DA) and the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC). Promotions for long-overdue posts, such as Junior Lecturers, Deputy DEOs, and Mandal Education Officers (MEOs), should also be addressed without further delay.

Furthermore, Dr. Vijay Kumar called for the immediate disbursement of GPF Part Final funds and pending dues for retired teachers. To enhance foundational language skills at the primary level, he requested the recruitment of qualified Telugu, Hindi, and Urdu language teachers.

Prominent Gazetted Headmasters Abel, Nagaraju, Prabhakar, Aruna, and others participated in the event.