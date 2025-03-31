Bhadrachalam all set for Brahmotsavam

Bhadrachalam: As part of “Vasanta Paksha Tiru Kalyana Bromothsavalu” here at Are Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple here on Sunday, the Telugu New Year, the priests conducted ankurarpanam programme traditionally. During the Brahmotsavalu, important events of Dwajapata Lekhanam (2nd April), on Agni Pratistha and Dwajarohanam (4th April), edhurkholu programme (5th April), and celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita (April 6), and coronation programme (April 7) and Chakra Theertham (April 12) on the concluding day will be conducted.

The priests distributed Ugadi prasadam to the devotees and in the evening hours Panchanga Sravana was held.

Meanwhile, Executive Officer L Rama Devi along with priests on Sunday invited the CM A Revanth Reddy to attend the celestial wedding, and the Governor for coronation programme.