Bhadrachalam temple works soon to take off

Bhadrachalam: Major development works will soon take off at the famed Rama temple in Bhadrachalam, known as ‘South Ayodhya.’The government has issued GO No 93 releasing Rs 34 crore for acquiring one acre for the temple development. Another Rs 20 crore is estimated to be required for the implementation of the R&R package. Official sources say that after the houses are removed, two cents will be allotted to the owners of the R&B land. CM Revanth Reddy will bring pearls to Bhadradri on behalf of the state government on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami on April 6. In this context, he will lay the foundation stone for the temple development work.

After Navami, 45 houses will be removed for land acquisition. On March 11 last year, CM Revanth Reddy visited the Bhadradri Ram Temple.At that time, he announced that a comprehensive plan should be prepared for the development of the temple and that he was ready to spend any amount of funds.

On March 27 of the same year, architect Suryanarayana Murthy visited the site regarding the development of the temple. After visiting several times, he is preparing a master plan for the development of the temple.

Meanwhile, in September last year, the state government issued G.O. No. 246, sanctioning funds of Rs 60.20 crore for the development work of the temple.

Later, a field survey was conducted and it was concluded that 45 houses located in an area of about one acre would have to be removed.

The collector sent a report to the government, which was approved for a release of Rs 34 crores. RTO Damodar Rao handed over the compensation cheques to families who lost their lands as part of the temple development work, at the Bhadrachalam RDO office on Monday.It was decided to give Rs 34,45,86,439 compensation to 40 families. As part of this, cheques were given to 17 families on the first day. The rest will be given on Saturday.

There is a possibility of removing the Chitrakuta mandapam. Since the expansion work is being carried out towards the south, there is a possibility of removing the surrounding temples and the kitchen (potu) on that side. There are chances that more clarity will come on this after the master plan is completed and approved.

The BRS government, which was in power for a decade, announced twice in the budget that it would allocate Rs. 150 crores for the development of the Ram temple, but no progress was made in practice, says Bhadrachalam MLA Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao.