‘Bhadradri’s Millet Magic’ team overjoyed over PM’s praise

Kothagudem

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday in which he gave a boost to the spirits of the women of Bhadrachalam’s Srirama Joint Liability Group, the group’s leader, T Lalitha, told media on Monday that they were proud and overjoyed to hear the PM’s praise.

She credited the group’s success to their commitment to quality and the trust they earned from customers across domestic and overseas markets.

She thanked the ITDA PO Bhadrachalam B Rahul for his support in providing training and helping set up the production unit. “It was through this institutional support that we could take the first steps,” she said.

PO Rahul also conveyed his joy at the acknowledgement. He remembered that the company had previously put up a booth in Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu had praised the millet biscuits’ flavour and quality.

Rahul claimed that following that visit, the group’s inclusion in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme was decided.

“There are currently plans to build up marketing with the assistance of private companies’ CSR support and to arrange further branding and packaging training,” he shared.

Notably, officials state that ‘Bhadradri Millet Magic’s’ visibility and brand value have increased dramatically as a result of the Prime Minister’s endorsement.

It may be mentioned here that in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Modi had said, “You will also feel good when you come to know about the success of the women of Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

In the past, these ladies were field labourers. To make a living, they used to put in a lot of effort during the day. These days, the same women—Shreeanna—make biscuits out of millets. From Hyderabad to London, these biscuits, known as ‘Bhadradri Millet Magic,’ are available. After receiving training, these women joined a

self-help group.”