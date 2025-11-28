Bitter pill: Harish tars KNRUHS in graft paint;demands VC’s scalp

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Thursday demanded immediate action against alleged large-scale corruption in the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) and also the removal of the Vice-Chancellor.

The BRS leader wrote a letter to the Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and National Medical Commission (NMC) chairman on the alleged irregularities. Harish Rao expressed deep concern that the prestigious Kaloji University turned into a centre of corruption and irregularities under the Congress rule. He said that the recent developments at the university have caused distress among medical students, parents, and the public.

The BRS leader criticized the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, stating that despite coming to power in the name of ‘change’, the administration has now become a symbol of scams within just two years. Rao noted with concern that even educational institutions were now being turned into hubs of corruption, which reflects poorly on the government’s integrity and the Chief Minister’s leadership.

Rao accused the government of being silent even after serious allegations surfaced about irregularities in the PG medical examination revaluation process. He questioned how five students who initially failed the exam were later declared passed. “Allegations suggest that the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Dr Nandakumar Reddy, is behind these irregularities. Yet, the government has taken no action so far,” said Harish Rao.

Rao pointed out that all five students belong to private medical colleges, and suspicions have been raised about multi-crore deals between those colleges and the Vice-Chancellor. He questioned who was protecting the VC and why the government is hesitating to act.

For the first time in the university’s history, a student passed an exam after a re-counting process which violates university norms. According to both university rules and NMC guidelines, only re-counting is allowed, not revaluation.

Harish Rao said this is a serious violation of academic standards. The BRS leader demanded removal of the Vice-Chancellor Nandakumar Reddy, who is facing serious corruption charges, and must be removed immediately. He demanded a full investigation into all irregularities and scams at Kaloji University; political leaders, who were supporting the VC must be named publicly; inquiry reports by the Health Department and Vigilance Department must be made public; and a complete forensic audit must be conducted into MBBS and PG medical examination scams, revaluations, and server manipulations.