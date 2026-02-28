BJP chief urges BJP cadre to follow Deendayal Upadhyaya’s ideals

Hyderabad/Nalgonda: BJP Telangana State unit President N Ramchander Rao called on the party cadre and leaders to emulate the spirit and legacy, reminding them of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s legacy.

On Friday, he addressed the party workers from the erstwhile districts of Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal as part of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Abhiyan programme in Nalgonda, noting that “during his 16 years as organisational secretary, he shaped every worker to be ideologically strong, disciplined, and fully committed to serving the motherland.”

He stressed that a strong organisation is not built merely on leadership but on trained and dedicated workers, echoing Deendayal’s conviction that the strength of the party lies in its cadre.

Highlighting the enduring relevance of integral humanism (Ekatma Manava Darshan), Rao said that this philosophy continues to guide the party’s vision and goals. He explained that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the same spirit is being advanced through Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat, strengthening India’s self-reliance while safeguarding civilizational values.

Rao urged every BJP worker to deeply imbibe Pandit Deendayal’s ideals and translate them into action. He emphasised that serving the motherland with dedication and strengthening the organisation down to the booth level is the collective responsibility of all party members. “It is our duty to carry forward Panditji’s vision, to work with discipline and commitment, and to ensure that the party remains rooted in service to the nation,” he said.