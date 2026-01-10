BJP chief urges public support in municipal polls for State’s development

Mulugu/Hyderabad: BJP State unit President N Ramchander Rao on Friday urged people to support the party in the upcoming municipal elections, stressing that the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has been instrumental in driving development across Telangana.

Speaking after offering prayers at Sammakka-Sarakka in Mulugu district, on the second day of his two-day tour of Warangal and Mulugu districts, Rao highlighted the central government’s initiatives in promoting temple and tourism infrastructure. He noted that funds have been allocated for the development of Sammakka-Sarakka, Ramappa temple, and Laknavaram tourism centres. He emphasised that due to the Modi government’s efforts, Ramappa temple gained recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with development projects worth Rs 150 crore currently in progress.

Rao further stated that the central government has consistently supported the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara, which draws millions of devotees from Telangana and neighbouring states. He also pointed out that the establishment of the Samakka-Sarakka Tribal University in Mulugu has opened new avenues for education and employment in the region.

Highlighting BJP’s role in the creation of the Mulugu district, Rao recalled raising the issue in the Legislative Council during his tenure as MLC. He asserted that the BJP’s commitment to regional development is evident and urged citizens to strengthen the party’s presence in local governance.

Earlier, BJP workers organised a massive rally to welcome the state president, who expressed gratitude to the cadres for their enthusiastic participation. Rao also visited the Gattamma temple and performed puja, reiterating the BJP’s dedication to preserving cultural heritage while advancing development.

He appealed to the people to ensure the BJP’s victory in the municipal elections, promising large-scale development and prosperity for Mulugu and Telangana.