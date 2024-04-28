  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP complains to EC against CM

BJP complains to EC against CM
x
Highlights

A BJP delegation led by State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging the TPCC social media posted a morphed video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in a public meeting in Medak recently.

Hyderabad: A BJP delegation led by State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging the TPCC social media posted a morphed video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in a public meeting in Medak recently.

The BJP leaders on Saturday met State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and complained that Shah said that if the BJP government comes to power, it will cancel the unconstitutionally given reservations for Muslims. The SC/ST and OBCs in Telangana will be given their rights by cancelling the Muslim reservations. However, “ Telangana Pradesh Congress party president and CM in his Twitter account morphed the same video to modify the statement, “if the BJP party forms government, then the SC/ST and OBC reservations will be cancelled.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X