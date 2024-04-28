BJP complains to EC against CM

Hyderabad: A BJP delegation led by State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging the TPCC social media posted a morphed video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in a public meeting in Medak recently.

The BJP leaders on Saturday met State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and complained that Shah said that if the BJP government comes to power, it will cancel the unconstitutionally given reservations for Muslims. The SC/ST and OBCs in Telangana will be given their rights by cancelling the Muslim reservations. However, “ Telangana Pradesh Congress party president and CM in his Twitter account morphed the same video to modify the statement, “if the BJP party forms government, then the SC/ST and OBC reservations will be cancelled.”