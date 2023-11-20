BJP did nothing to punish corrupt BRS: Vijaya Shanthi

Hyderabad: Film actress and former MP Vijayashanti has responded to the criticism that she has switched parties after joining Congress from BJP. To this extent, Ramulamma responded as an X platform. Those who criticize the change of party should know one thing, the state BJP leaders said that action will be taken against the corruption of BRS and then they ignored it.

She said that she has convinced Vivek Venkataswamy and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy that BJP at the center will fight for anything if you all support it. To this extent, Bandi Sanjay, Kishan Reddy and many other BJP leaders have come to her and told her several times.

She criticized that if it is known that BJP has reached an understanding with BRS, then these leaders have resigned and left. BJP leaders said that there is a need for introspection. Isn't it true that the central leaders promised to take action against BRS? she asked.

She stated that she left the Congress, where she had worked for years, and joined the BJP for the sole reason that the evil regime in Telangana should be removed and Telangana, which was won by a fight, is good enough. However, Vijayashanthi described that the BJP leaders did not keep their word and deceived her. She said that she fought for 7 years carrying the flag when the Congress was in opposition at the Centre and in the State.