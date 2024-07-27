Live
- Japan's mine associated with wartime forced labour listed as UNESCO World Heritage
- Paris Olympics: Kazakhstan secure bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
- North Korea says 'kindred' ties with China to be 'firmly' carried forward
- Paris Olympics: May you be victorious, Priyanka Gandhi extends wishes to Team India
- Paris Olympics: Giving our best in every game is crucial to qualify for quarters, says PR Sreejesh
- Rs 2 lakh crore for edu, jobs a game changer for India's growth: Ronnie Screwvala
- Genelia Deshmukh shares video of kids practicing football in rain: 'Nothing stops them'
- Harris narrows gap with Trump in presidential race: Media poll
- Gurugram: 5-year-old drowns in society swimming pool, residents rise in protest
- Japanese life expectancy rises for first time in 3 years
Just In
BJP leader slams INDIA bloc for boycotting NITI Aayog meet
The BJP senior leader Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Ready on Friday slammed INDIA bloc Chief Ministers for announcing to boycott the July 27 NITTI Aayog meeting over alleged bias against their States in the Union Budget. He dismissed their allegations as a sign of frustration.
Delhi/Khammam: The BJP senior leader Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Ready on Friday slammed INDIA bloc Chief Ministers for announcing to boycott the July 27 NITTI Aayog meeting over alleged bias against their States in the Union Budget. He dismissed their allegations as a sign of frustration.
In a surprise move, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and other CMs in INDIA block announced their decision to boycott the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled for July 27.
“The Opposition is frustrated; they don’t have any issues. They just spread rumours, and generate narratives based on rumours. They were misleading people on reservation. Then, they started talking about NEET, and colluded with international educational institutions to defame Indian educational institutions. After the SC verdict (on the NEET issue), their mouths were shut,” said Ponguleti.
“They are now talking about the NITI Aayog. Budget, they don’t discuss it in the Parliament because they know that it is a comprehensive budget. They just shout slogans outside,” he said.
“The NITI Aayog is a neutral platform. It is not a part of the Budget. If the NITI Aayog is calling for a consultation, everyone must participate. If someone wants to avoid it due to political reasons, I have no comments to make,” he opined.