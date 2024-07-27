BJP leader slams INDIA bloc for boycotting NITI Aayog meet

Delhi/Khammam: The BJP senior leader Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Ready on Friday slammed INDIA bloc Chief Ministers for announcing to boycott the July 27 NITTI Aayog meeting over alleged bias against their States in the Union Budget. He dismissed their allegations as a sign of frustration.

In a surprise move, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and other CMs in INDIA block announced their decision to boycott the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled for July 27.

“The Opposition is frustrated; they don’t have any issues. They just spread rumours, and generate narratives based on rumours. They were misleading people on reservation. Then, they started talking about NEET, and colluded with international educational institutions to defame Indian educational institutions. After the SC verdict (on the NEET issue), their mouths were shut,” said Ponguleti.

“They are now talking about the NITI Aayog. Budget, they don’t discuss it in the Parliament because they know that it is a comprehensive budget. They just shout slogans outside,” he said.

“The NITI Aayog is a neutral platform. It is not a part of the Budget. If the NITI Aayog is calling for a consultation, everyone must participate. If someone wants to avoid it due to political reasons, I have no comments to make,” he opined.