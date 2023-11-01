BJP seeks review of transfer of police officials in twin cities

Hyderabad: BJP State senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner on the transfer of inspectors posted at different police stations as per the Election Commission's direction.

He said that the transfer of officials connected with election work has been effected as per the directions of the ECI. Going by the guidelines given by EC, it is obvious, that the whole purpose of this exercise is to ensure free and fair elections.

However, transfers have been effected as per the desire of the ruling party Ministers and MLAs and the AIMIM leaders in the old city. "The officials responsible for transfers had yielded to political pressure for obvious reasons," and requested for a review of how transfers have been effected in Hyderabad.

Shashidhar Reddy said all inspectors posted in Sanathnagar Assembly Constituencies, namely, SR Nagar, Begumpet, Ramgopalpet, Mahankali, Gandhi Nagar and Chilkalguda police stations are all handpicked by the sitting local MLA and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. "His birthday was celebrated with a lot of fanfare with crores of rupees worth advisements in newspapers, TV Channels etc. It was on this day that Home Minister Mahmood Ali slapped his PSO for not handing over the bouquet in time to greet Yadav."

It was on October 6, just three days before the election schedule was announced and all the Inspectors of the above police stations had lined up to greet the minister on that day to reiterate their allegiance to the Minister. Though there is no photographic record of this the same can be verified easily.

Similar is the case in the Secunderabad Assembly Constituency, postings have been made at the request of the local MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Telangana Assembly T Padma Rao. All those posted in police stations in the constituency cannot be expected to discharge their duties fairly.

Against this backdrop, all the inspectors of Secunderabad and Sanathnagar Assembly Constituencies must be shifted immediately in the interest of free and fair elections. Besides these two constituencies, postings in other constituencies will have to be seriously reviewed and necessary changes effected in the North, Central, East, South East and South West Zones, he urged.

Further, in the South Zone, officials in the rank of Inspectors have mostly been working in the South Zone, with the blessing of the AIMIM bosses for years. "in one instance of the SHO Chatrinaka Police Station Amboth Bhojya. He was attached to Chandrayangutta PS as DI from 25.09.2017 to 25.09.2019, as SHO Santhosh Nagar from 26.09.2019 to 08.07.2021 (for over 2 years and 9 months), as South Zone Admin SB SHO from 09.07.2021 for about a year and is SHO Chatrinaka from then." The official's bias for the AIMIM was evident in the manner he has hounded Ponna Venkata Ramana, vice president, of BJP Bhagyanagar District recently.