BJP stage protest for farm loan waiver

Mahbubnagar: The BJP leaders from across Palamuru region staged a protest at all the 5 district headquarters in Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal and Narayanpet on Tuesday and demanded the State government to immediately waive off the agriculture loans of all farmers under one lakh at once and help the farmers relive from the heavy debts incurred due to recurring interests on the loans.

Veera Brahmmachari, BJP district president Mahbubnagar along with other local BJP senior leaders and activists from the district took part in large numbers and staged a protest at Telangana Junction in Mahabubnagar.

While speaking on the occasion the district BJP president said that the State government lead by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has fooled the poor farmers by promising to waive off the farm loans up to on lakh. Even though nearly 4 years have gone past after the Chief Minister had promised to waive off loans, not a single rupee of the farmers have been waived off. Because of this, the farmers are heavily under the debt Burdon and on the top of it the bankers are not willing to give new loans for the farmers. "CM KCR has miserably failed to implement his poll promise of waiving off farm loans up to 1 lakh. The BJP part has decided to fight against the State government on behalf of the poor farmers and will not stop until the government waives off all the farm loans," said the BJP district president.

The BJP leaders also raised the issue of Dharani portal. They said that due to erroneous implementation of Dharani portal, lakhs of poor and illiterate farmers are suffering as their land details are not reflected in the Dharani portal. Despite repeated representations to the district collectors, RDOs, Tahasildars, their problems is not being solved. The BJP party wants the government to immediately rectify the errors and ensure all the land related issues of farmers are resolved immediately, or else the BJP will further take up more agitations' and fight for the cause of farmers until the Dharani portal is revamped.

The BJP leaders later took out a rally up to the district collectorate and handed over a representation to the district collector Seetharama Rao and asked the State government through him to immediately waive off the farm loans and resolve the Dharani portal issues. Similar protests were also witnessed in Wanaparthy Gadwal Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet district, where the BJP leaders staged protest and raised slogans demanding immediate resolution of long pending problems of farmers.