Boora Narsaiah blisters at Cong campaign against BJP, BC quota

Hyderabad: The BJP senior leader and former MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud on Friday criticised the Congress's vicious campaign against the saffron party and BC reservations as worse than invaders like Ghajni and Ghori.

Addressing the media, he said Trinamul Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee backstabbed 75% Hindus and BCs by providing religion-based reservations. "It seems the Trinamul chief's stand on religion-based reservations is meant to create vote banks for political interests. Even to clear way for illegal Rohingyas immigrants to get jobs in government and armed forces." Additionally, the religion-based reservations in WB were part of an anti-Hindu conspiracy, he alleged.

He welcomed the WB High Court’s verdict striking down the OBC status given to sub-castes among Muslims. The former MP recalled that Dr BR Ambedkar brought in resolutions for the uplift of weaker and underprivileged sections above religious lines and for bringing equality with a vision to bring positive changes in their lives for ‘Ek Bharat’ and ‘Shresht Bharat’. However, the Mamata’s religion-based politics forced Hindus to convert to other religions for the sake of jobs. He alleged that the Mamata government’s policies encouraged religious conversions.

"Those who don’t implement the HC verdict of scrapping religion-based reservations have no right to continue as the CM," he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Dr Goud said the GOP had released a letter to conduct a case census after coming to power to provide 42% quota for BCs. However, the State government has not taken steps in this direction, even after the first session of the Assembly. The BJP condemns CM A Revanth Reddy calling for the local body elections without finalising BC reservations.

Warning to hold a protest for BC reservations, on the lines of a million march, he demanded the government to first implement 42% BC quota before the party leaders go to people for local body elections. Alleging that the Congress has anti-BC DNA, he said his party will win a majority LS seats in West Bengal, which will bring sea changes in the state’s political landscape. He demanded the State government to make an annual allocation of Rs 20 crore for BC welfare.