Brahmana Sankharavam in Huzurabad on July 23

Karimnagar: Brahmana Sankha Ravam will be organised in Huzurabad on July 23 to solve the problems of Brahmins and priests in the state, said Archaka Udyoga JAC chairman Gangu Upendra Sharma.

He released the Shankha Ravam pamphlets along with Dhupa Deepa Naivedya State president Netturi Satish Sharma, Mana Brahmna Samajam State president Srirambhatla Deepak Babu, District Brahmna Seva Samiti president Vishnu Das Gopala Rao, Archaka Welfare Board members Jakkapuram Narayanaswamy and Eluri Anjaneya Chari at Press Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he demanded that all political parties should include the issues of priests and Dhupa Deepa Naivedya priests in their election manifesto during the upcoming Assembly elections.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, who is aware of the problems of Brahmins and priests, resolved some long-term problems, while others need to be addressed. It is the responsibility of the other political parties to inform about their policy on the welfare of Brahmins and priests, he said.

Brahmins and priests are said to be the upper castes of society, but their lives are miserable. Based on Sakala Janula Survey, there are 16 lakh Brahmins in the state. The government initiated 17 schemes in the state through the Brahmin Welfare Parishad, only three schemes have been implemented, Upendra Sharma said.

He said that the government is giving Rs 10,000 to the Dhupa Deepa Naivedya priests in the 21-caste priestly system and they are facing many difficulties due to the politics in the rural areas. Hence the government should provide job security to all of them.

All the welfare schemes that are being offered to the Archakas of the big temples through the Archaka Welfare Board have to be extended to Archakas of Dhupa Deepa Naivedya temples, Upendra Sharma said.

600 more archakas need to get the salaries given to the Archaka employees of 5,625 temples in the State through grant in aid. The authorities are failing to implement the orders given by Rajasekhar and the higher courts on the Inam lands of the hereditary temples, he said. Nagaraju Sampath Kumar was elected president of Dhupa Deepa Naivedya District Archaka Sangham, Kothapalli Brahmachari as the general secretary and Nanda Kishore Chari as the executive and Srirambhatla Dhipak babu, presided over the event.