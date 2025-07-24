BRS brands caste survey a ‘betrayal’ of Backward Classes

Hyderabad: Backward Classes (BC) leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) today alleged that the Telangana caste survey is not a genuine model but a “mirage built on secrecy and political manipulation,” further accusing the Congress government of undermining the self-respect of BC communities.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council, S Madhusudhana Chari, claimed that the “hypocritical drama” of both Congress and BJP on the BC issue has been exposed. He asserted that BC reservations have been plagued by conspiracies. Condemning recent comments by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Madhusudhana Chari stated that the Congress was committing a “desperate betrayal” of BCs on the 42 per cent BC reservation promise, akin to past actions. He accused Congress of placing state power in the hands of upper castes and subjugating the country to the rights of dominant castes.

“The Congress has committed the inhumanity of making BCs live in a miserable condition as second-class citizens for 75 years,” Madhusudhana Chari said. He added that the Congress, which he described as the “cause of all the misfortunes of BCs,” is now exploiting the BC cause for political gains, citing the unfulfilled promises of the Kamareddy BC Declaration. This declaration, he alleged, contained many unfulfilled promises for BC castes such as Mudiraj, Gangaputra, Vishwakarma, Nai Brahmin, Gowda, Gollakurumalu, Padmasali, Rajaka, Munnurukapu, and others. Party MLC D Sravan Kumar echoed these sentiments, urging the Congress to cease its deception of the nation.

He reiterated that the Telangana caste survey was not a model but a “mirage built on secrecy and political manipulation,” demanding transparency from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Sravan accused the Revanth-led regime of resorting to “systematic deception, calculated concealment, and constitutional betrayal,” all under the false pretence of championing social justice. “This is not a ‘model’ for India, it’s a political mirage crafted to hoodwink the public. A spectacle of social justice on the outside, but hollow and dishonest within,” Sravan declared, labelling it a “deliberate mockery of democracy and BC empowerment.”