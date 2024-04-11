Live
BRS Cantt ticket for Lasya Nandita’s sister Nivedita
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced the name of G Nivedita as the candidate for the Secunderabad Cantonment bye election.
Nivedita is the sister of deceased MLA Lasya Nandita, who lost her life in a road accident recently, necessitating the bye election in the constituency. The BRS chief had discussions with the party leaders in the constituency and also with the family members of Nivedita, who were invited to his farmhouse on Wednesday. The leaders left the decision on the party leadership and assured to support the candidate.
The Cantonment Board was earlier represented by G Sayanna, who had joined BRS from Telugu Desam Party. After his death, BRS gave the ticket to his daughter Lasya Nandita, who won but lost her life in an accident recently. Now, KCR has given the ticket to Nivedita. The Congress has given the ticket to Sri Ganesh, who had recently contested as a BJP candidate in the Assembly elections. The BJP is yet to make an announcement on its candidature. The bypoll for the Secunderabad Cantonment will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections. BRS is deliberating on the candidature for Warangal Lok Sabha constituency. The names of Dr Sudheer, Peddi Swapna, Pulla Srinivas and others are being discussed. Sources said that there are chances of selecting Sudheer, who has been with the party since 2001 and is presently the Zilla Parishad Chairman of Hanamkonda. Earlier, the candidate Kadiyam Kavya had left the party and joined the Congress and also got the ticket.