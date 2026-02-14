BRS emerges strong alternative in municipal polls

The main opposition party BRS has lived up to its role as an alternative to the Congress in Telangana, securing victory in 15 (figure to be updated) Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and emerging as the single largest party in another 10 to 15 ULBs in the municipal elections, which were fiercely contested by the three major political parties in the state.”

According to reports coming in from the districts, the BRS has won over 700 wards out of the 2,596, which is almost 29 per cent of the wards. The party has managed to maintain the winning streak in its strongholds like Medak, Siddipet, Sircilla, Medchal and Mancherial districts.

There was a tsunami of BRS in Sircilla Municipality represented by the BSR party’s working president KT Rama Rao. The BRS has won 27 out of 39 wards in Sircilla.

The Congress was limited to six and BJP was restricted to five wards. The party has won 11 municipalities out of 19 in Medak district. BRSLP deputy leader Harish Rao was seen extensively campaigning in the ULBs in Medak, which seemed to have paid off. The Gajwel-Pragnapur municipality also was bagged by BRS, which is represented by BRS party chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

The party performed well in the Medchal district, a few municipalities like Amangal in Mahbubnagar, Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district, Kyaatanapally in Mancherial and other places.

Party leaders believe that despite the misuse of power, distribution of liquor and money to the voters by the ruling party leaders the BRS has managed to get respectable seats in the municipal elections. The BRS leaders pointed out that when the BRS was in power and when the municipal elections were held, the BRS had won 122 out of the 130 ULBs showing supremacy in the state. The Congress had won just four seats, followed by BJP and AIMIM with two seats each.

BRS senior leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that it is the ruling party, which wins the local body elections in any state. The Chief Ministers or the Ministers do not campaign in these elections but there was a huge campaign by the ruling party particularly Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues, said Srinivas Yadav.

If the ruling party had won 80 to 90 per cent seats, it would have been called ‘war one side’ but this is not the scene here. said Srinivas Yadav.