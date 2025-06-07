BRS is now Dayyala Rastra Samithi (DRS)

Hyderabad: Describing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as DRS (Dayyala Rajya Samithi- party of devils), Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday stated that former Chief Minister and BRS president Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao was paying the price for the sins he had committed when the latter was in power.

The Chief Minister was speaking in a public meeting at Alair at Nalgonda district on Friday after laying foundation stones for various development works. He said the Opposition party was full of demons, and the main demon was sitting in the farmhouse. “They are paying the price for the sins they had committed. They have become demons. We are not saying this. The daughter of the family said that demons entered that party. When a woman of the family said such things, they didn’t even respond,” said Revanth Reddy, referring to the comments made by BRS MLC and KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

The Chief Minister said the BRS president should face the inquiry by Justice PC Ghosh Commission on the Kaleshwaram project instead of attacking the Congress government. He was referring to the judicial panel summoning KCR and the BRS criticising the state government on the matter. The judicial commission is probing the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project built during the BRS regime. "KCR is getting restless with just one notice by the commission. We suffered jail terms for months. Are you God? You are also a human being," Reddy said. He said former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao had to "stand in front of a sessions magistrate" when the court issued a notice to him. "Why does KCR feel so arrogant? The commission issued a notice to him for appearance because of his wrongdoings. Instead of giving answers, BRS leaders are attacking us. Don't attack us.

Don’t say whether the commission is Kaleshwaram commission or Congress commission,” he said.

He also lashed out at the Opposition party for its criticism of the government’s decision on the release of dearness allowance (DA) to the employees and asked the five-lakh odd government staff not to vote for him if they were not getting salaries on the first day of every month.

On the employees’ issues, Revanth Reddy said: “We discussed government employees’ DA and their issues. The employees welcomed the decisions by the Cabinet, but the Opposition is criticising the government. I am asking the employees- did KCR ever give salaries on the first day of the month? If you are not getting salaries on the first day of the month then don’t vote for me and if you are getting salaries on the first of every month, then vote for me. The person who made the state bankrupt and gave salaries on instalments is now questioning the government,” said Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister called upon the people to bless the Congress party in the next elections also and he would convert the state into a three- trillion-dollar economy. Revanth said, “The person who looted the state for ten years is asking me to step down. I made him step down and now sat on the CM’s chair. I don’t have any other dream. I am working for you. Bless me for another term, and will construct RRR, Fourth City. People should be partners in development.”