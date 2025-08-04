BRS' Kavitha demands separate quota for Muslims, delinking it from BC reservation

BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Monday demanded that the Congress government delink the proposed 42 per cent reservation for BCs from a separate quota for Muslims.

Kavitha, who started a 72-hour fast in support of the BC quota issue at Indira Park here, cited the BJP's opposition to the inclusion of Muslims in the 42 per cent quota proposed for Backward Classes (BC).

"(Congress government) should declare openly that a separate bill would be introduced in assembly to provide 10 per cent reservation for Muslims. We demand that the 10 per cent reservation be provided separately to Muslims without including the quota to Muslim minorities in the 42 per cent. Then the onus would be on BJP (approving of 42 per cent quota for BCs)," she said.

Kavitha called on the Congress government to clarify whether Muslims are part of the proposed 42 per cent.

Claiming that the Congress government granted permission for her protest only from 10 am to 4 pm, which is far shorter than the 72 hours sought by her.

Kavitha said her organisation will knock on the doors of the High Court seeking permission for the 72-hour fast.

Kavitha, who has of late been making critical comments against BRS leaders, is organising political activities under the banner of Telangnaa Jagruthi, a cultural organisation headed by her.

Responding to Kavitha's fast, state Backward Classes Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the MLC should shift her fast to Delhi as the decision on the issue is to be taken in the national capital.

Similar to Telangana statehood agitation, all organisations and parties should join forces to realize 42 per cent quota for BCs, he said.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly had passed two bills in March to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent in education, employment, and local bodies.

The bills were forwarded to the Governor and are currently awaiting Presidential assent.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders have planned to undertake a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 6, demanding Presidential assent for the Backward Classes reservation bills.

Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders would also seek an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu on August 7 to submit a memorandum regarding the pending bills.