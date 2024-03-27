BRS leaders from Undyala join Congress

Mahabubnagar: Key BRS party leaders from Undyala village in Chinna Chintakunta Mandal of Devarkadra constituency have shifted their alliance to the Congress party in the presence of Devarkadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy on Tuesday.

Prominent leaders among those who joined into Congress fold MPTC Lakshman, Gaddam Manyam, Venkatesh, and Chinna Goud. Welcoming them into the party fold, MLA GMR said that the party will give them suitable opportunities in the coming days.

Adding to the momentum, Sarpanch Prabhakar from Chinna Vaddeman village, along with several senior members of BRS, including Shankar and Narasimha Reddy, also pledged their allegiance to Congress.

The leaders who made the switch cited their attraction towards the Congress party’s policies and administration. They contrasted the perceived dictatorial leadership of the BRS party with what they view as a more inclusive and democratic approach within the Congress.

Buoyed by these new additions, Devarkadra MLA hinted at the party’s readiness to contest strongly in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with hopes resting on the candidacy of Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy from Mahabubnagar.