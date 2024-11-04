BRS opposes cement plant tooth and nail

Gadwal: BRS District Coordinator Kuruv Pallayya and others demanded an immediate halt to the plans to set up an ethanol factory near Pedda Dhanwada village in Rajoli mandal in Alampur constituency. They visited the proposed construction site on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, they apprehended that the factory would destroy green farmlands, affect livelihoods and push people into penury. Air, water, and food sources will be polluted, which will result in severe health issues for local residents, reducing life expectancy and risking lives. Fertile crops and black soil lands in the area will turn barren, making them unusable for agriculture.

The factory management has taken up construction without local public consultation or permissions, not even obtaining basic approval from the gram panchayat, they alleged.

The land allocated for the factory borders 156 acres given to Dalits for cultivation by the previous government, which are currently under crops, and this land will become contaminated. Additionally, the land collected for residential plots for flood-affected residents of Chinna Dhanwada village after the 2009 floods also abut the proposed factory land. Granting factory permissions without consulting the public or considering their hardships is unjust, Pallayya said, adding they would take the issue to the notice of BRS working president

K T Rama Rao.