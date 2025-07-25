BRS student wing to launch campaign against AP’s Banakacherla project

Hyderabad: The BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) student wing is embarking on a comprehensive campaign to raise awareness among students about the Andhra Pradesh government’s Banakacherla project. BRS leaders will hold meetings to explain how the neighbouring state’s decisions are allegedly acting against the interests of Telangana’s populace.

The party’s student wing has printed 5,00,000 pamphlets for distribution in colleges. A significant meeting is scheduled for Saturday in Uppal, where senior BRS leaders will participate. Gellu Srinivas Yadav, President of BRSV (BRS Students Wing), announced that the BRS Student Wing State Conference will take place on July 26 at Mallapur VNR Gardens in Uppal constituency, commencing at 10 am. MLA T Harish Rao is set to participate in the morning session, while MLA G Jagadish Reddy and MLC Deshpati Srinivas will attend the afternoon session. In the evening, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao will deliver the closing address to the students.

Srinivas Yadav stated that BRSV student leaders are actively explaining the potential losses to Telangana due to Banakacherla in every college, using the distributed pamphlets. “We will mainly discuss Banakacherla at the conference on Saturday. We will explain how Chandrababu, Modi, and Revanth Reddy are collectively looting Telangana’s water resources. We are organising this conference to sound the alarm on Banakacherla,” Yadav asserted.

Former MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar alleged that Chandrababu is conspiring over the waters of the Godavari River, noting that central institutions have already rejected the Banakacherla project. Former MLA B Suman further alleged a lack of development under Congress rule, claiming that the current administration is “mortgaging Telangana’s interests as Gurudakshina to his guru Chandrababu by going to Delhi.”

He reiterated claims that Chandrababu and Revanth Reddy are conspiring to divert Godavari River water to the Banakacherla project. Former MLA Nomula Bhagat, Chirumalla Rakesh Kumar, Anjaneya Goud, Dharmender Reddy, Tungabalu, Kadari Swami Yadav, and Krishna were also present.