Businessman Kidnapped and Murdered in Panjagutta, Body Found in SR Nagar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a businessman named Vishnu Rupani, who was reported kidnapped on December 28, was found dead in SR Nagar. Police discovered his body under suspicious circumstances, raising concerns about safety in the city.

Initial investigations suggest that a car financing dispute may have led to the heinous crime. Vishnu Rupani was allegedly abducted from Panjagutta, and his whereabouts remained unknown until his lifeless body was recovered on Monday.

The police are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the culprits. According to sources, the motive appears to be linked to financial transactions involving car loans, but further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. This incident has left the community in shock, pointing out the need for enhanced measures to ensure public safety.