Live
- Businessman Kidnapped and Murdered in Panjagutta, Body Found in SR Nagar
- Video Scandal Sparks Protests at CMR Engineering College in Medchal
- Telangana Government Takes Innovative Decision: Collectors to Oversee Hostels
- CPI Leader Narayana Welcomes Dil Raju’s Efforts, Stresses Need for Harmony Between Government and Film Industry
- India's coal production posts 5.3 per cent growth to 97.94 million tonnes in Dec 2024
- When you're captain, you probably get a little bit more leeway as well, says Clarke on Rohit
- Alampur Court Hosts First-Ever New Year Celebrations with Advocates
- Gautam Gambhir's Position as India Head Coach in Jeopardy Amidst Team's Downward Spiral
- Ieeja All-Party Committee Celebrates the Victory of Gadwal Bar Association
- Lankan President launches 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative to heal environment and society
Just In
Businessman Kidnapped and Murdered in Panjagutta, Body Found in SR Nagar
In a shocking incident, a businessman named Vishnu Rupani, who was reported kidnapped on December 28, was found dead in SR Nagar.
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a businessman named Vishnu Rupani, who was reported kidnapped on December 28, was found dead in SR Nagar. Police discovered his body under suspicious circumstances, raising concerns about safety in the city.
Initial investigations suggest that a car financing dispute may have led to the heinous crime. Vishnu Rupani was allegedly abducted from Panjagutta, and his whereabouts remained unknown until his lifeless body was recovered on Monday.
The police are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the culprits. According to sources, the motive appears to be linked to financial transactions involving car loans, but further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. This incident has left the community in shock, pointing out the need for enhanced measures to ensure public safety.