Canara Bank celebrates Hindi Diwas



Canara Bank, Circle Office, Hyderabad, celebrated Hindi Diwas 2025 with great enthusiasm under the chairmanship of Kalyan Mukherjee, General Manager and Circle Head.

Rudra Nath Mishra, Deputy General Manager (Official Language), NMDC Limited, head office, Hyderabad, graced the occasion as the chief guest. On the occasion, Hindi Diwas messages from Home Minister, Amit Shah, and MD & CEO of Canara Bank K. Satyanarayana Raju were read. A singing competition was also organised as part of the celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Rudra Nath Mishra discussed key aspects of implementing Hindi as the official language. He emphasised the use of simple, easy, and popular words in Hindi and lauded Canara Bank’s efforts in promoting the language.

In his keynote address, Kalyan Mukherjee highlighted the importance of learning and respecting one’s mother tongue and regional languages alongside Hindi. He stressed that regional languages hold equal importance and urged all staff to work towards the goals set for the official language.

He also expressed happiness that Hyderabad Circle was awarded the second prize by the head office, Bengaluru, for excellence in the implementation of the official language during 2024–25. Winners of various competitions conducted during Hindi Fortnight were also felicitated.