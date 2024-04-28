Carden Search in Nagar Kurnool District

Nagarkurnool: A cordon search was conducted on the orders of District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath in Nagar Kurnool district. Additional SP CH Rameshwar said that a cordon search was conducted in the entire village of Manthati in Nagar Kurnool Mandal at 4 am under the direction of Nagar Kurnool DSP Burri Srinivasulu.

Additional SP Rameshwar told the media that there is no need to panic as the cordon search will not cause any trouble to the public. Additional SP Rameshwar said that this cordon search was conducted for the welfare of the public as a part of the cordon search operation to prevent the escape of criminals and illegally possessed vehicles.





In this cordon search, three check posts have been set up in the village and ten teams have been deployed, he said. In total, Three Circle inspectors, Ten Sub inspectors, along with 75 policemen, conducted a cordon search. On this occasion, it was informed that in the future too, Carden Search will be organized in the district. Many police officers participated in this program.















