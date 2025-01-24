Cash awards presented to winners of Wiz Kid contest

Karimnagar: The recently organized Wiz Kid Contest Award and Prize Ceremony under the auspices of Paramita Heritage School in Padmanagar was held on Thursday. More than 1000 students from 5th to 10th class from various schools in Karimnagar, Warangal, Jagtial and Peddapalli districts participated.

Ten students from class 5 to class 10 who performed exceptionally well in this examination were award-ed certificates, mementos and first prize of Rs 20,000/-, second prize of Rs 15,000/-, third prize of Rs 10,000/-, fourth and fifth prizes of Rs 5,000/- each, and students who stood in 6t to 10th positions of Rs 2,000 each, a total cash award of about Rs 4 lakhs was presented to 60 students by the hands of the school chairman Dr E Prasada Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that this examination will be conducted every year with the good in-tention of promoting overall development, interest in learning and healthy competitiveness among the students and to bring out the talent in mathematics and science among the students.