Chemical laced water let out on roads in Uppal

Water mixed with chemical effluents is overflowing on the road, creating panic among the residents of Lakshmi Narayana Colony in the division. The...

Uppal: Water mixed with chemical effluents is overflowing on the road, creating panic among the residents of Lakshmi Narayana Colony in the division. The water is emitting foul smell.

The situation has been worrying commuters and locals for the past six days. They suspect that factories in the area were throwing water mixed with chemical effluents in the area Officials, people's representatives, factory managements are ignoring the issue. Locals urge the officials to find a permanent solution to the issue at the earliest.

