Cheruku Karan Reddy is a prominent figure who is reportedly vying for a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming parliamentary elections is in probables for Zaheerabad parliament constituency candidate Known for his roles as a spiritualist, journalist, and political strategist in the Telugu states, Karan Reddy is perceived to have strong chances in securing the candidacy.

Karan Reddy has been associated with the BJP for the past two decades and is recognized for his active involvement in the party. He is a staunch advocate of Hindutva and has been dedicated to addressing challenges and safeguarding the interests of Hindus. Notably, Karan Reddy coordinated the Hindu Dharma Prachara Yatra, covering 7500 kilometers and visiting over a thousand temples. He is also known for his admiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As a journalist and political strategist, Karan Reddy has played a significant role in various media organizations and has contributed to the success of several political leaders, helping them secure positions as MLAs and MPs. His strategic acumen has been acknowledged in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, where he has been involved in party-level decision-making processes for parties such as the TRS in Telangana and YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

Given his background and contributions, there are reports suggesting that Karan Reddy may be a potential candidate for the Zaheerabad parliamentary seat on behalf of the BJP. It appears that the party is also considering his candidacy, indicating his strong standing within the political landscape.