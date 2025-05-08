CI Tata Babu Sounds Alarm on Road Accidents, Urges Public Responsibility

Live
Gadwal: A disturbing increase in traffic violations and fatal road accidents in the Aiza Police Station limits over the past three years has triggered concern among law enforcement officials and the public alike. Despite heightened enforcement and the use of digital policing tools, reckless behavior—particularly drunken driving—remains a persistent threat to public safety.
Circle Inspector of Santinagar, Tata Babu along with SI Srinivasa Rao, shared the latest traffic enforcement data at a recent press conference, calling for urgent citizen awareness and responsibility to prevent further loss of life.
Accident Statistics: A Grim Picture Emerges
From 2023 to 2025, 45 road accidents were reported under Aiza PS jurisdiction, resulting in 26 fatalities and 53 injuries. The most alarming year was 2024, recording the highest number of accidents and deaths.
Breakdown by Year:
2023: 7 fatal accidents, 8 deaths, 10 injured
2024: 12 fatal accidents, 13 deaths, 28 injured
2025 (Till Date): 5 fatal accidents, 5 deaths, 15 injured
These figures reveal a steady rise in both fatal and non-fatal incidents, with 2024 nearly doubling the previous year’s injuries. The trend in 2025 suggests the crisis is ongoing, requiring immediate intervention.
Drunken Driving: A Deadly Habit
A major contributing factor to these accidents is drunken driving, with hundreds of cases booked each year.
Drunken Driving Cases:
2023: 282 cases
2024: 275 cases
2025 (Till Date): 239 cases
Total (3 Years): 796 cases
Though there’s a slight year-over-year decline, CI Tata Babu pointed out that the issue remains deeply rooted. “Awareness alone isn’t enough. Without behavioral change, these numbers won’t drop significantly,” he said.
e-Challan System Unmasks Violations
The e-Challan system, implemented to digitize enforcement, recorded a staggering 10,755 traffic violations over the three years, leading to Rs. 40,08,465 collected in fines.
Year-wise Violations & Revenue:
2023: 2,302 cases – Rs. 5,40,975
2024: 6,165 cases – Rs. 20,23,250
2025 (Till Date): 2,288 cases – Rs. 14,44,240
These numbers highlight both improved policing efficiency and a continued disregard for traffic rules. CI Babu stressed the need to go beyond fines, as repeat offenders often remain unfazed by penalties.
CI Tata Babu’s Strong Message to the Public
In a heartfelt appeal, CI Tata Babu called on every citizen to act responsibly:
“No matter how many challans we issue, unless the public becomes aware and accountable, road safety will remain a distant dream. Every rider, every driver has a role to play.”
He emphasized five key safety practices:
1. Always carry a valid license and insurance.
2. Wear helmets and seat belts.
3. Never drive under the influence of alcohol .
4. Avoid speeding, especially on village roads and bridges.
5. Do not hand over vehicles to minors.
He cited Pedda Vaagu bridge as a recurring accident hotspot, urging the local administration to prioritize safety improvements like better lighting and barriers.
The Road Ahead: Recommendations for Change
To counter the worsening crisis, CI Tata Babu proposed a multi-pronged strategy:
Launching intensive road safety awareness drives
Increasing night patrolling and weekend checkpoints
Installing speed detectors and breath analyzers
Introducing traffic education in schools and colleges
Upgrading infrastructure in high-risk areas
He concluded, “Enforcement is only one half of the battle—community cooperation is the other. Together, we can save lives.”