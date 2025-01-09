  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM A. Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock Over Tirupati Stampede Incident

CM A. Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock Over Tirupati Stampede Incident
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic stampede in Tirupati, which claimed the lives of several devotees.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic stampede in Tirupati, which claimed the lives of several devotees. Conveying his heartfelt condolences, the Chief Minister extended his sympathies to the families of the deceased.

He urged the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical assistance at the earliest. Highlighting the need for immediate aid, CM Revanth Reddy called for swift action to support those affected by the unfortunate incident.

The tragedy in Tirupati has left many mourning the loss of their loved ones. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the stampede and ensuring measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick