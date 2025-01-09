CM A. Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock Over Tirupati Stampede Incident

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic stampede in Tirupati, which claimed the lives of several devotees. Conveying his heartfelt condolences, the Chief Minister extended his sympathies to the families of the deceased.

He urged the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical assistance at the earliest. Highlighting the need for immediate aid, CM Revanth Reddy called for swift action to support those affected by the unfortunate incident.

The tragedy in Tirupati has left many mourning the loss of their loved ones. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the stampede and ensuring measures to prevent such incidents in the future.