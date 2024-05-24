CM backs Buddha spiritual centre; govt to allocate special funds

Hyderabad : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the government would allocate special funds from the special development fund to construct a spiritual centre (dhyana mandir) and urged the management of Mahabodhi Buddha Vihar to establish a school.

The CM attended the Buddha Purnima celebrations at Buddha Vihar, Secunderabad, on Thursday. He promised to extend all kinds of support to spreading Lord Buddha's teachings across society. He expressed deep concern over society's increasing intolerance and jealousy.



Reddy stressed the importance of following Buddha's message in addressing the issues, stating, "Differences and emotions are dominating today; India needs to follow Buddha's message."

Reddy said, "At the age of 29, Buddha began preaching peace by relinquishing power and his kingdom. Buddha's doctrine has remained alive for the past 2,500 years. I am deeply inspired by his teachings to approach every task with the focus of meditation," he said.

‘India needs to follow Buddha's message. Both as an individual and on behalf of the government, I will extend my help to spread Buddha's teachings to everyone in society. The government is yours, and we will provide all necessary assistance and cooperation. Telangana respects Buddhist monks," he stated.