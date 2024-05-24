Live
- Narada Jayanti 2024: Date, History and Rituals
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch: Expected Features, Price and More
- National Brother's Day 2024: Date, Significance, History, Wishes and Messages
- Make foolproof arrangements for counting: CEO to officials
- Narasaraopet: 13 accused in SIT cases arrested
- Eluru: Arrangements in place for smooth conduct of vote counting
- Cong brought historic ‘green revolution’: Bhatti in Punjab election campaign
- PCA opens office in Rajahmundry
- PM Modi's Nostalgic Journey: Recollections Of Haryana Campaigning
- Fatal Collision On Ambala Highway: Seven Killed, Dozens Injured In Tragic Bus-Truck Crash
Just In
CM backs Buddha spiritual centre; govt to allocate special funds
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the government would allocate special funds from the special development fund to construct a spiritual centre (dhyana mandir) and urged the management of Mahabodhi Buddha Vihar to establish a school.
Hyderabad : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the government would allocate special funds from the special development fund to construct a spiritual centre (dhyana mandir) and urged the management of Mahabodhi Buddha Vihar to establish a school.
The CM attended the Buddha Purnima celebrations at Buddha Vihar, Secunderabad, on Thursday. He promised to extend all kinds of support to spreading Lord Buddha's teachings across society. He expressed deep concern over society's increasing intolerance and jealousy.
Reddy stressed the importance of following Buddha's message in addressing the issues, stating, "Differences and emotions are dominating today; India needs to follow Buddha's message."
Reddy said, "At the age of 29, Buddha began preaching peace by relinquishing power and his kingdom. Buddha's doctrine has remained alive for the past 2,500 years. I am deeply inspired by his teachings to approach every task with the focus of meditation," he said.
‘India needs to follow Buddha's message. Both as an individual and on behalf of the government, I will extend my help to spread Buddha's teachings to everyone in society. The government is yours, and we will provide all necessary assistance and cooperation. Telangana respects Buddhist monks," he stated.