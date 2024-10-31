CM confident of completing caste census by Nov-end

Hyderabad: Describing the caste census as the ‘health check-up’ of society, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the entire exercise which begins on November 6 will be completed by the end of November.

Revanth Reddy, who chaired the meeting of party executive on caste census held at Gandhi Bhavan, suggested that the party appoint observers in each of the 33 districts for better coordination. PCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud who presided over the meeting agreed to this and decided to appoint coordinators soon. Earlier, a unanimous resolution towards ensuring a smooth conduct of the entire exercise was also passed by party’s public representatives, including the CM.

The PCC leaders including Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs deliberated on the comprehensive socio-economic and caste survey to be undertaken by the State government. The meeting also resolved to demand the Centre to take up the OBC caste census as part of the upcoming decennial census.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy said that even though it was the responsibility of officials to expedite the caste survey, the party leaders have the responsibility of coordinating with them. He said that for the appointment of 33 observers, suggestions would be given to the officials. “A model document of caste census will also be sent to the Centre, urging it to consider this model in future national censuses. This caste census is not just an X-ray but a comprehensive health check-up for society,” he said.

The Chief Minister called upon the party men to fulfill the promises made by the top leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge during elections and held that there was no scope for dispute over the matter.

“If someone had a difference of opinion over this they would be considered as traitors. While implementing the promise of Rahul Gandhi everyone should avoid indulging in objectionable acts, as this would invite disciplinary action,” he warned.