CM KCR to visit rain-hit districts today

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Chief Minister K Chadnrashekar Rao will on Thursday go a day’s tour of villages wh crop damage was reported due to recent untimely rains across the State.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chadnrashekar Rao will on Thursday go a day's tour of villages wh crop damage was reported due to recent untimely rains across the State. The Mahabubabad,Warangal, Karimangar and Khammam districts authorities have been asked to make necessary arrangements for the CM's visit.

The CM will meet the affected farmers and console them. officials said KCR is likely to announce a relief package for the rain-affected ryots.

Paddy, cotton, mango and horticulture crops were damaged in many parts of the north Telangana districts. The preliminary estimate said nearly Rs 200 crore worth crops were damaged in heavy rain. Sources said horticulture farmers bore the brunt of untimely rain in Karimangar district.

