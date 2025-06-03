CM Relief Fund Brings Hope: Sarithamma Distributes Rs 2.41 Lakh to Needy Patients in Gadwal

Gadwal: Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-charge, Sarithamma, stated that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) acts as a major support system for the poor. She distributed relief fund cheques to beneficiaries from various villages in Gattu and Maldakal mandals under Gadwal constituency, at the Congress Party District Office.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarithamma emphasized that the funds provided under the CMRF are being utilized to offer timely medical assistance to those in distress. She clarified that these funds are being disbursed purely based on eligibility, irrespective of political affiliations.

In this phase, cheques amounting to a total of ₹2,41,000 were handed over to the following beneficiaries:

Padmamma from Amaravai village, Maldakal mandal – ₹56,000

Maddelebanda Dolu Anjaneyulu – ₹32,000

Talari Narasimhulu from Aragidda, Gattu mandal – ₹44,000

Sangeetha from Baswapuram – ₹30,500

Tholu Jyothi from Anthampalli – ₹10,500

Sukumar from Lingapuram – ₹22,000

Pavithra from Muchhonipally – ₹20,000

Veeresh – ₹12,000

Sankati Thimmakka from Mittadoddi – ₹14,000

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy for the financial support and thanked Sarithamma for her efforts in ensuring that the aid reached them.

Prominent attendees included senior Congress leaders Madhusudan Babu, Gonupadu Srinivas Goud, Peddapalli Alwala Rajasekhar Reddy, DTDC Narasimhulu, Macherla Venkataswamy Goud, Aragidda Balakrishna Naidu, Dhoni Anjaneyulu, Sisal Venkat Reddy, Patapalem Anand Goud, Amaravai John, Anthampalli Anjaneyulu, Ussein, Narasimhulu, Vishwanath Goud, Chandra, Lakshman, and Narasimhulu among others.