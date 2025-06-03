Live
- Climbing for Survival: Villagers Risk Lives for a Sip of Water
- CITU Launches Protest Demanding Pending Salaries for Hostel Worker
- Sustainable Farming Boost: Oil Palm Saplings Planted in Ryalampadu
- BRS Leaders Celebrate Harish Rao’s Birthday with Grandeur Under the Leadership of Basu Hanumanthu Naidu in Gadwal
- Over 70 Cattle Illegally Transported from Vijayawada to Hyderabad Seized Near Pullur Toll Plaza in Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Petition Submitted to Ensure Smooth Implementation of PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Jogulamba Gadwal
- From Public to Private: All You Need to Know about Privatization of PSUs
- Don’t Undermine Officers Committed to Rule of Law-MLC Dr. Bhandari
- Over 125 Konkani Poems Celebrated at 'Poetica' Gathering in Coastal Karnataka
- CM Dhami Reiterates Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption
CM Relief Fund Brings Hope: Sarithamma Distributes Rs 2.41 Lakh to Needy Patients in Gadwal
Gadwal: Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-charge, Sarithamma, stated that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund...
Gadwal: Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-charge, Sarithamma, stated that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) acts as a major support system for the poor. She distributed relief fund cheques to beneficiaries from various villages in Gattu and Maldakal mandals under Gadwal constituency, at the Congress Party District Office.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarithamma emphasized that the funds provided under the CMRF are being utilized to offer timely medical assistance to those in distress. She clarified that these funds are being disbursed purely based on eligibility, irrespective of political affiliations.
In this phase, cheques amounting to a total of ₹2,41,000 were handed over to the following beneficiaries:
Padmamma from Amaravai village, Maldakal mandal – ₹56,000
Maddelebanda Dolu Anjaneyulu – ₹32,000
Talari Narasimhulu from Aragidda, Gattu mandal – ₹44,000
Sangeetha from Baswapuram – ₹30,500
Tholu Jyothi from Anthampalli – ₹10,500
Sukumar from Lingapuram – ₹22,000
Pavithra from Muchhonipally – ₹20,000
Veeresh – ₹12,000
Sankati Thimmakka from Mittadoddi – ₹14,000
The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy for the financial support and thanked Sarithamma for her efforts in ensuring that the aid reached them.
Prominent attendees included senior Congress leaders Madhusudan Babu, Gonupadu Srinivas Goud, Peddapalli Alwala Rajasekhar Reddy, DTDC Narasimhulu, Macherla Venkataswamy Goud, Aragidda Balakrishna Naidu, Dhoni Anjaneyulu, Sisal Venkat Reddy, Patapalem Anand Goud, Amaravai John, Anthampalli Anjaneyulu, Ussein, Narasimhulu, Vishwanath Goud, Chandra, Lakshman, and Narasimhulu among others.