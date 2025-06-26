CM Revanth extends Bonalu greetings

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has extended his warm greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the Bonalu festival, which commenced from today and is celebrated annually with great fervour and gaiety.

The Chief Minister noted that the festive atmosphere will officially begin with the Bonalu festival in the Ashada month. He expressed his hope that everyone would celebrate this festival, a profound symbol of Telangana’s culture and traditions, with utmost devotion. The first Bonam of the Ashada month is being offered to Jagadambika Yellamma, who originated from the historic Golconda, signifying the vibrant buzz the local festival brings to the twin cities.

On this auspicious occasion, the Chief Minister wished for the people to experience happiness, peace, and good health. He also expressed his hope that the state would receive bountiful rains and abundant crops, leading to progress in all fields with the blessings of the Goddess.

CM Revanth Reddy stated that the state government has made special arrangements for organising the Bonalu festival in the twin cities, having already released Rs 20 crore to provide facilities for devotees. The Chief Minister instructed police officers to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties and to implement strict security measures to prevent any untoward incidents. Officials from all departments have been directed to work in close coordination.