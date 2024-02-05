CM Revanth Reddy asks for cabinet panel report on revival of Nizam sugar factory

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed the cabinet sub-committee to submit a comprehensive report on the revival of the closed Nizam sugar factories at the earliest.

The CM held a meeting with the sub committee at the Secretariat on Sunday. The committee discussed pending arrears and the financial difficulties faced by the closed Nizam Sugar Factories at Bodhan and Mutyampet. He inquired about the requirements of sugarcane farmers and their problems comprehensively.

Revanth asked the sub committee to make suitable recommendations and suggestions for the revival of the sugar factories. The CM instructed the committee to prepare a report within the stipulated time. He said that he would hold another meeting based on the report submitted by the committee.

The Sugar Factory Revival Committee Chairman and State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Ministers Damodara Raja Narsimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLC Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Sudarshan Reddy, Rohit Rao, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and former MLA A Chandrasekhar and officials participated in the meeting.







